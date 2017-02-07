Florene Allen Sanders, 77, of Mammoth Cave passed away at 8:35 PM Feb. 4, 2017 at her home.

The Breckinridge Co. native was a seamstress for Kellwood and Brownsville Mfg. Co. She was a daughter of the late Raymond Allen and Eva Virginia Smith Allen Hoskinson. She was preceded in death by a son, Ross Lane Sanders; two sisters, Roxie Brooks and Lorene Jaggers; and a brother,William Sexton.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday at Hill Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday at the church. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are her husband James Granvil Sanders; a daughter, Jennifer Lindsey (David) of Brownsville; a son, James Sanders of Mammoth Cave; a brother, Russell Sexton (Karen) of Chicago; two granddaughters, Tiffany Carnes and Amber Lindsey; and a great grandson, Braxton Carnes.