on 12/28/2017 |

Florene Mae Powell, 81 of Rockfield passed away Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The East St. Louis, IL native was a daughter of the late Lester and Eva Whittaker Patterson and is preceded in death by her husband Earl W. Powell, Sr., a son Victor E. Powell and a sister, Lorene Patterson. She was a retired housekeeper at Greenview Regional Hospital, a member of Christian Life Center and of Eastern Star.

Her survivors include two daughters, Rebecca Powell and Brenda Powell; two sons, Earl Powell, Jr. and Zachary Powell; seven grandchildren, several great grandchildren; one sister, Peggy Harris; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 12 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Mt Olivet Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.