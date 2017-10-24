on 10/24/2017 |

Floyd E. Gibson, 79, of Bee Spring passed away at 7:26 AM Oct. 23, 2017 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a carpenter and was a son of the late Virtis T. Gipson and Candis Decker Gipson. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Duncan; a brother, Dennie Gipson; and a half brother, David Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Jock United Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM Wednesday at the church. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are his wife, Cosetta Decker Gibson; a daughter, Rose Elmore (Mike) of Mammoth Cave; four sons, Floyd Wayne Gibson (Crystal), Tommy Gibson, Ronnie Gibson (Georgia) and Roy Gibson (Emily) all of Bee Spring; two half sisters, Mary White (Ronnie) of Louisville and Laura Claycomb of Bowling Green; 13 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.