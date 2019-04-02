Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FLOYD EUGENE “MONK” LINDSEY

on 02/04/2019 |

Floyd Eugene “Monk” Lindsey, 69, of Leitchfield passed away at 10:22 PM Friday Feb. 1, 2019 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.

The Edmonson County native was roofer, farm hand and handyman and was a member of New Home General Baptist Church. He was a son of the late John Lewis Lindsey and Eura Mae Farris Lindsey.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Christian Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday.

Surviving are a son, Joseph Lindsey (Jennifer Sams) of Bowling Green; four brothers, Cordie Lindsey (Lavena), Charlie Lindsey (Linda) and Willie Lindsey (Brenda) all of Bee Spring and George Lindsey (Susan) of Leitchfield; three sisters, Cubie Frames of Hillvue, Dorothy Clinton (George) of Elizabethtown and Reva Harp (Leo Pate) of Leitchfield; a grandson, Tanner Lee Lutterman; and a step grandson, Daivea Sams.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to help pay funeral expenses.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FLOYD EUGENE “MONK” LINDSEY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SETH GROCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
58°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Monday 02/04 60%
High 61° / Low 54°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Tuesday 02/05 20%
High 66° / Low 59°
Overcast
Rain
Wednesday 02/06 100%
High 67° / Low 62°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.