on 02/04/2019 |

Floyd Eugene “Monk” Lindsey, 69, of Leitchfield passed away at 10:22 PM Friday Feb. 1, 2019 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.

The Edmonson County native was roofer, farm hand and handyman and was a member of New Home General Baptist Church. He was a son of the late John Lewis Lindsey and Eura Mae Farris Lindsey.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Christian Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday.

Surviving are a son, Joseph Lindsey (Jennifer Sams) of Bowling Green; four brothers, Cordie Lindsey (Lavena), Charlie Lindsey (Linda) and Willie Lindsey (Brenda) all of Bee Spring and George Lindsey (Susan) of Leitchfield; three sisters, Cubie Frames of Hillvue, Dorothy Clinton (George) of Elizabethtown and Reva Harp (Leo Pate) of Leitchfield; a grandson, Tanner Lee Lutterman; and a step grandson, Daivea Sams.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to help pay funeral expenses.