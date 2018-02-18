on 02/18/2018 |

Floyd Neal Lair age 77 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. He was the son of the late Dallas and Laura Jessie Lair. He was a retired truck driver and member of the Temple Baptist Church at Glasgow.

He is survived by his wife Catherine Cupps Lair. Two sons. Michael and wife Laura Lair of Columbia, Tennessee. Doug and wife Tara Lair of Owensboro. Two daughters. Debbie (Roy) Jeffries and Janet (Tommy) O’Brien both of Glasgow. One sister Janet Sue Jennings of Edmonton. Nine grandchildren. Josh Jeffries, Paige Caffee, Caleb Jeffries, Alexandria (Jerry) Ward, Dalton Caffee, Jack O’Brian, Mason Caffee, Haven June Lair and Christian Lair.

Besides his parents Floyd was preceded in death by a brother Junior Lair and a sister Marie Forrest.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.