FLU EPIDEMIC IN KENTUCKY REPORTEDLY THE CAUSE OF 100 DEATHS

02/03/2018

The Department for Public Health, within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), is reporting 100 flu-related deaths from the flu epidemic in Kentucky. At least four of those deaths have been pediatric cases. This season’s H3N2 strain of the flu virus can be extremely serious, even deadly, not just for those in higher risk categories but to generally healthy Kentuckians as well.

Kentucky is in its seventh consecutive week of widespread flu activity which is the highest level of flu activity and indicates increased flu-like activity or flu outbreaks in at least half of the regions in the state. The flu season runs through late May. During the 2016-17 flu season, Kentucky recorded 76 deaths.

The most common flu type identified in Kentucky at this time is influenza A. A healthy person with influenza also will usually miss three to five days of work, school, or other usual activities, and sometimes may miss seven to 10 days.

It takes about two weeks following the administration of the vaccine for the recipient to develop protection from the flu. There are ample supplies available throughout the state. Vaccinations are available at Kentucky’s local health departments, pharmacies, and medical providers. Many health plans cover the cost of the vaccine with no copay.

The flu can be highly contagious and cause potentially life-threatening disease. Infection with the flu virus can cause fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches. Individuals who develop flu symptoms should seek medical advice to determine if they should be treated with an antiviral drug, which could shorten the course of the illness or reduce its severity. Influenza virus can also directly infect the heart and can cause severe and potentially fatal acute changes in the heart’s rhythm and function.

Those same serious and potentially fatal complications can also occur in people at high risk for developing influenza related complications.