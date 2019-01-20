on 01/20/2019 |

Follis B. Fisher, 71 of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Med Center Health in Bowling Green, KY.

He was born July 21, 1947 in Glasgow, KY to the late Floyd Fisher and Agnes Marr Fisher. He married the late Georgiana Buchanon Fisher on May 10, 1970 in Scottsville, KY. He served in the United States Army. He was retired from J & J Sales where he worked as a sales manager and was a long time farmer.

He is survived by one son Daniel Fisher and wife Susanna of Scottsville, KY two daughters, Vera Gosse and husband Ryan of Tuscan, AZ, Anna Drummond of Scottsville, KY, six grandchildren; Haley, Kaleb and Elijah Fisher, Henry Maxwell Drummond all of Scottsville, KY, Clare and Alex Gosse of Tuscan, AZ, one brother in-law Rex Hix of Scottsville, KY, two nieces Jessica Vogel of Shelbyville, KY and Annette Harston of Scottsville, KY also survive.

In addition to his wife and parents he is preceded in death by one sister Patricia Fisher Hix.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 3:00pm at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with cremation to follow and burial at a later date in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00pm-8:00pm Monday January 21, 2019 and after 7:30 AM Tuesday, January 22, 2019 until funeral service time at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Veterans Support and Assistance Office of South Central Kentucky, and can be made at the funeral home.