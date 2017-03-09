Logo


FOOD TEMPERATURES IMPORTANT WHEN PACKING SCHOOL LUNCHES

09/03/2017

Fall is fast approaching which means the back-to-school buzz is underway for school supplies lists, and grocery lists. Many parents will resume packing lunches for their kids during the week.
When food is left at room temperature in a lunch box or bag all morning, bacteria can grow to dangerous levels putting children and their immature immune systems at risk. Temperatures between 40 degrees F and 140 degrees F, are the perfect breeding ground for bacteria to grow fastest. This “Danger Zone” allows bacteria to double in number in just 20 minutes.

When it comes to packing school lunches, the USDA recommends that two cold packs and an insulated lunch box/bag should be included if you’re packing lunchmeats, eggs, cheese, or yogurt. Frozen water or juice can be used as a freezer pack and should be thawed and ready to drink by lunch. Insulated containers should be used to keep hot lunches like soup, chili or stew, at a warm temperature. Filling the container with boiling water, letting stand for a few minutes, emptying, and then putting in the piping hot food helps keep temperatures high.
All leftover food should be discarded after lunch, along with all used food packaging, and paper bags. Do not reuse packaging because it could contaminate other food and cause foodborne illness.

No Responses to “FOOD TEMPERATURES IMPORTANT WHEN PACKING SCHOOL LUNCHES”

