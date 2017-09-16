FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 9-15-17

on 09/16/2017 |

Glasgow 16 Warren East 14

Greenwood 56 Barren County 7

Clinton Co 52 Caverna 19

Larue Co 54 Hart County 13

Metcalfe Co 14 Edmonson Co 13 OT

Campbellsville 27 Monroe Co 0

Pulaski Co 36 Allen Co – Scottsville 20

Bowling Green 47 Warren Central 0

South Warren 49 Grayson Co 0

