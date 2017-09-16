Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 9-15-17

on 09/16/2017 |

Glasgow 16 Warren East 14
Greenwood 56 Barren County 7
Clinton Co 52 Caverna 19
Larue Co 54 Hart County 13
Metcalfe Co 14 Edmonson Co 13 OT
Campbellsville 27 Monroe Co 0
Pulaski Co 36 Allen Co – Scottsville 20
Bowling Green 47 Warren Central 0
South Warren 49 Grayson Co 0

Join WCLU 1490 at 8:30 this morning for Ask the Coach. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers will talk with Glasgow Football Coach Jeff Garmon and Barren County Assistant Coach Denny Brand will speak with Barren County Football Head Coach Jackson Arnett about last night’s games.

Hear both conversation on 1490 and www.wcluradio.com. Then after the broadcast you can get the podcast of Ask the Coach on our facebook page and on our website at www.wcluradio.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 9-15-17”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is DOUG AND MARTHA HAWKS  Day on WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
81°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 09/16 0%
High 84° / Low 62°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 09/17 10%
High 84° / Low 63°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 09/18 10%
High 84° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.