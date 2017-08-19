FOOTBALL SCORES, PREVIEW TO SATURDAY, AND ASK THE COACH

on 08/19/2017 |

Football

Glasgow 21 Russellville 13

Casey County 50 Barren County 7

Edmonson County 54 Caverna 6

Taylor County 28 Metcalfe County 0

Warren East 21 Portland Tn 0

Greenwood 37 Warren Central 12

South Warren 35 Hopkinsville 14

Green County 14 Adair County 6

Hancock County 33 Grayson County 14

Football Schedule

Saturday, 8/19

A Few Local Teams Open Up Their High School Football Seasons Tonight…Hart County Faces Allen County-Scottsville At Campbellsville University; And Bowling Green Takes On North Hardin In The Rafferty’s Bowl At Western Kentucky University.

Ask the Coach

Saturday 8/19

Join WCLU 1490 at 8:30 this morning for Ask the Coach. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers will talk with Glasgow Football Coach Jeff Garmon and Barren County Assistant Coach Denny Brand will speak with Barren County Football Head Coach Jackson Arnett about last night’s games.

Hear both conversation on 1490 and www.wcluradio.com. Then after the broadcast you can get the podcast of Ask the Coach on our facebook page and on our website at www.wcluradio.com.