FORBIS ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL; DRIVES JEEP FROM FIELD

On Wednesday night, a Glasgow police officer noticed a black Jeep driving from a field between the Adam’s Place apartments and the shopping center on Park Avenue.

Police contacted Cole Edward Forbis, 21, Glasgow, who appeared to be intoxicated. Police noticed a bottle of liquor in the floorboard. Marijuana and a pipe were also found in the console of the vehicle.

Forbis was arrested and charged with DUI, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gage Martin was also present. Martin said he had been driving and doing donuts in the field, but the drugs were not his.