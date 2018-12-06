FORMER BARREN COUNTY JUDGE EXEC NAMED ACTING LABOR SECRETARY

on 06/12/2018 |

Gov. Matt Bevin announced today the appointment of David Dickerson as Acting Secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, responsible for coordinating and promoting positive working relationships between labor and industry, while enforcing state labor laws.

For the past two and a half years, Dickerson has served as Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet, overseeing nine diverse regulatory and licensing agencies, including the Department of Insurance, the Kentucky Claims Commission, the Department of Professional Licensing, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission, the Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction, the Department of Financial Institutions, the Department of Charitable Gaming, and the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

“David has made the Public Protection Cabinet a national model in cutting red tape to improve government efficiency and effectiveness,” said Gov. Bevin. “I am excited that he has agreed to lead our Labor Cabinet during this crucial time, as historic economic development and workforce training initiatives are positively transforming Kentucky. As a former co-owner of a family-run business and a former county judge/executive, he understands the unique workforce needs of our growing economy. David will work diligently to support a strong, skilled, and safe workforce throughout the Commonwealth.”

Before joining the Bevin Administration, Dickerson was a corporate officer in his family-owned lumber company, and he also served as Barren County Judge/Executive from 1994-1999. A graduate of Western Kentucky University, he and his wife Leighan have four children and seven grandchildren.

Mike Nemes, who has served as Acting Secretary of the Labor Cabinet since Secretary Derrick Ramsey’s move to the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, will return to his prior role as Deputy Secretary.

Gov. Bevin has appointed Gail Russell, who previously served as Deputy Secretary and Small Business Ombudsman under Dickerson, as Acting Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet.