UPDATE: RECANVASSING SHOWS NO CHANGES IN NUMBERS AFTER MAY PRIMARY FOR COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE’S RACE

on 05/31/2018 |

UPDATE (9:44 AM): The recanvassing of the Barren County Judge Executive’s primary showed no changes in the numbers from the May Primary Election Night.

Kentucky election law provides for a recanvassing process if any candidate wants validation of the numbers reported from any election.  If the prior totals from the recanvass match the totals

Looking back at the recent primary election in Barren County, voter turnout was just shy of 21%.  That means that those 21% spoke for the other 80%.  Once candidate is asking for a recanvass of the race for county judge and his reasoning for the recanvass may not be what you expect.

