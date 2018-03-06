FORMER GHS SOCCER PLAYER MARVIN CHACON SIGNS WITH MACMURRAY COLLEGE

on 06/03/2018 |

On Friday June 1st, Former Glasgow High School Soccer player, Marvin Chacon, signed his letter of intent to play soccer at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois. Chacon, a member of the Scotties Soccer team for the past two seasons has been quite the defensive force for the Scotties with his talents at the Left Back position. The same talents really excite the coaching staff at MacMurray College, as stated in a statement sent from the school about Chacon,

“The Highlander Men’s Soccer staff are excited about the tenacity and tireless work ethic Marvin possesses. We are expecting him to compete for the starting Left Back position this season. He is an excellent 1 v 1 defender, has a great understanding of the concepts of zonal defending, and does an awesome job of passing the ball out of the back when transitioning to offense.”

Besides his talents on the soccer field, Chacon is known as a wonderful student academically, and an overall easy person to teach and coach. Head Coach for the Scotties Boys Soccer team, Ken Mahung, speaks on Marvin’s character.

060318mahung1



When asked about having the opportunity to go to college and be able to play Soccer, this is what Chacon had to say.

060318marvin1



With Chacon’s signing, he is the second of three Glasgow High School graduates from the 2018 Class that will be attending MacMurray College to play Men’s soccer. When asked what this signing means for Marvin Chacon as well as the Glasgow Boys Soccer program, Head Coach Mahung said this.

060318mahung2



Finally, from all of us here at WCLU Sports, Congratulations to Marvin Chacon and his family as he heads to the next level of his athletic career.