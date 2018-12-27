FORMER LADY SCOTTIE NAMED HEAD LADIES GOLF COACH AT UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE

on 12/27/2018 |

University of Louisville assistant women’s golf coach Whitney Wade Young will be elevated to head coach of the Cardinals’ women’s golf program effective July 1, 2019, a move announced today by UofL Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra . Current UofL head coach Courtney Trimble will continue to coach the Cardinals for the remainder of the 2018-19 season before she retires her position on June 30. The UofL Athletic Association Board of Directors approved the move in a meeting on Thursday.

“I want to thank the University of Louisville and Vince Tyra for giving me this opportunity,” said Young, whose five-year agreement through 2024 was approved by the UofL Athletic Association Board of Directors on Thursday. “As a native Kentuckian, being able to represent the University of Louisville is an honor. Louisville has created one of the best student-athlete experiences in the country. I am excited to build on the strong foundation that Courtney Trimble and our alumnae have set for our program.”

One of the most decorated golfers from the state of Kentucky and in Southeastern Conference history, Young joined Louisville’s coaching staff in 2017.

In two seasons with Young on staff, the Cardinals have four tournament victories and a win over Kentucky in the 2018 Battle of the Bluegrass State. UofL also reached the NCAA postseason in 2018, finishing fourth at the NCAA Regional and advancing to the fourth round of the NCAA Championships for the second time in school history.

“Whitney’s terrific success as a player has translated well into her coaching career, as evidenced by her leadership as interim head coach while Courtney was on maternal leave recently,” said Tyra. “She has proven that she is more than capable of taking over for Courtney following Courtney’s retirement. She was a highly accomplished player who has a stellar reputation as a recruiter, relating very well to those she is seeking to attract to UofL.”

The Glasgow, Ky., native came to Louisville after spending four seasons at Georgia, where she helped the program to three appearances at the NCAA Regional Championships, including a regional title in 2016 that led to an automatic berth at the NCAA Championships. She assisted the Bulldogs to six Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America distinctions and seven all-conference selections, including the 2016 SEC Freshman of the Year.

Young enjoyed an exceptional collegiate playing career at Georgia that included three top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships. She aided the Bulldogs to 10 team tournament titles, most notably the 2007 SEC Championship. She is one of just three Georgia and seven SEC golfers to earn first team all-SEC honors four times.

Statistically, Young compiled the sixth-best career stroke average in Georgia history. She clubbed a 74.21 over 129 rounds, posting scores even or below par in 32 rounds. She had six rounds in the 60s.

Upon her graduation from Georgia with a degree in speech communications, Young continued her playing career in the professional ranks. She registered nine top-10 finishes in 47 starts on the FUTURES Tour from 2008-10. In 2009, Young won the Duramed Tour Championship with a 9-under-par 204. That same season, she finished sixth on the FUTURES Tour money list to earn her LPGA Tour card for the 2010 campaign.

Trimble will wrap up her seventh season with the Cardinals in the Spring of 2019. During her time, the University of Louisville women’s golf program captured a conference championship, registered 33 top-five finishes in tournament play, 13 team titles and five-consecutive trips to the NCAA Regional Championships.

“It has been my privilege to work at the University of Louisville and lead the women’s golf program over the last six years and be a part of the Louisville community,” Trimble said. “We have achieved a great deal on the golf course, within the community and in the classroom. I am so proud of how the program has grown and improved. Working with exceptional student-athletes has made this job truly special.

“A new adventure lies ahead allowing me to spend more time with my young family and husband in the Chicago area at the end of this season. I’m very confident that Whitney Young taking over the program will keep driving things forward and this team will continue to flourish and achieve great things under her guidance.”

“We sincerely appreciate all Courtney has done at UofL while advancing our program,” said Tyra. “This past year’s success in becoming our second team to reach to the NCAA Championships is a great achievement in which we intend to build upon moving forward. I know she’ll do all that she can to help us finish strong before moving on to a new chapter in her life with her family.”

Trimble has produced nine all-conference selections in six seasons, including Lauren Hartlage , who was named the 2017 ACC Freshman of the Year. At Louisville, her squads have been recognized five times by the NCAA for being in the top 10 percent in women’s golf for APR. The Cardinals received the 2013 BIG EAST Conference Team Academic Excellence Award and the 2014 American Athletic Conference Team Academic Excellence Award for women’s golf. Individually, she has overseen 27 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars selections.

The Cardinals are set for five events in the spring season before postseason play begins with the ACC Championship April 18-20. Louisville returns to the course Feb. 10 with the Battle of the Bluegrass State in Birmingham, Ala.