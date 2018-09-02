FORMER LARUE COUNTY PRINCIPAL SENTENCED IN SEX CRIME

on 02/09/2018 |

A former Larue County, Kentucky, High School Principal was sentenced in United States District Court, by U.S. District Judge David J. Hale, to 108 months in prison, followed by a ten year period of supervised release, for charges related to child pornography.

37 year old Stephen Kyle Goodlett, of Elizabethtown, remains in federal custody

In early September of 2016, Elizabethtown police received a child sexual exploitation complaint from a female who discovered nude photographs of her that had been uploaded to a website that allowed users to anonymously post sexually explicit images and videos of people and identified the geographic area where the depicted person lived. The photographs are often accompanied by the first and last initial of the person in the photographs. The complainant viewed the images from the website and told police she was 15 years old when the nude photographs were created with a cell phone. Elizabethtown Police were able to link the IP address back to Goodlett and its believed he got the pictures when he had confiscated the girl’s cell phone while he was the principal.

