Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FORMER LEXINGTON CITY COUNCILWOMAN SENTENCED

on 10/22/2017 |

 

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky city councilwoman was sentenced to three weeks in jail and three years of probation after pleading guilty to crimes related to cashing bogus payroll checks.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that ex-Lexington Fayette Urban County Councilwoman Sasha Love Higgins was sentenced Thursday in Fayette Circuit Court.

Higgins pleaded guilty in August to felonies of identity theft and theft of services less than $10,000. Her deal included guilty pleas for three misdemeanors related to her former Lexington hotel manager job.

Higgins admitted cashing bogus checks written to a former hotel employee to cover contract housekeeping aid at the Hampton Inn in Beaumont, where Higgins was manager.

Higgins was elected in November and resigned in April after her indictment.

Her sentence requires repaying more than $13,000 to her former employer.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FORMER LEXINGTON CITY COUNCILWOMAN SENTENCED”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 Rich Alexander (Was 50 last Saturday)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
78°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Sunday 10/22 20%
High 80° / Low 61°
Overcast
Rain
Monday 10/23 100%
High 63° / Low 45°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 10/24 20%
High 57° / Low 37°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.