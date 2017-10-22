FORMER LEXINGTON CITY COUNCILWOMAN SENTENCED

on 10/22/2017 |

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky city councilwoman was sentenced to three weeks in jail and three years of probation after pleading guilty to crimes related to cashing bogus payroll checks.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that ex-Lexington Fayette Urban County Councilwoman Sasha Love Higgins was sentenced Thursday in Fayette Circuit Court.

Higgins pleaded guilty in August to felonies of identity theft and theft of services less than $10,000. Her deal included guilty pleas for three misdemeanors related to her former Lexington hotel manager job.

Higgins admitted cashing bogus checks written to a former hotel employee to cover contract housekeeping aid at the Hampton Inn in Beaumont, where Higgins was manager.

Higgins was elected in November and resigned in April after her indictment.

Her sentence requires repaying more than $13,000 to her former employer.