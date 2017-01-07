FORMER METER MAID AT GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT IS NOW EVIDENCE TECHNICIAN

Like a scene out of a television show, Amanda Miller points out unique parts of tire treads and how she can match one set of tires exactly to its tracks. Miller has been with the Glasgow Police Department since 2005 and began as a meter maid. While she says that job was certainly interesting, she was glad to be able to put her degree in forensic anthropology to work as the department’s Evidence Technician.

When officers or detectives arrive at the scene of a crime, much of the evidence they can collect themselves. Other times, they need to call in Miller to ensure that the evidence isn’t compromised. Detective Steven Shields says just about anything, as long as it’s related to a crime, can be considered as evidence:

Miller is responsible for evaluating, processing, tracking and storing every single piece of evidence. When it comes to something like tire tracks, miller uses dental mold to fill the cracks. Once it is set up, the mold can be pulled out and used as a comparison. The same method is used for footprints as well. Fingerprints are collected a little differently by using a clear plastic paper with one side being super sticky, the print pulled off any surface can be so precise that it too can be matched exactly to another print.

Miller says it is satisfying when a case comes together and leads to an arrest:

Miller says she loves her job and no two days are the same.

Miller says she is proud of the work she, and the entire Glasgow Police Department, is able to do for the city of Glasgow.