Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FORMER STATE AUDITOR STARTS RUNNING ADS TO BE THE NEXT GOVERNOR

on 03/17/2019 |
Tweet
Share2
2 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Adam Edelen recalls the pain of seeing his father lose his job as he takes to the airwaves to make the case that he should be Kentucky’s next governor.

The 30-second TV ad is scheduled to start airing Sunday.

It offers a quick biographical sketch as the former state auditor reintroduces himself to a broad audience nearly four years after being swept out of office by a Republican surge.

In the ad, Edelen says if you’ve ever sweated the rent or seen your dad get laid off from a plant, you’ve got something in common with him.

Edelen’s father, Larry, was laid off from a chemical plant in Meade County when Edelen was about 12.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FORMER STATE AUDITOR STARTS RUNNING ADS TO BE THE NEXT GOVERNOR”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

TIFFANY AND JARRETT WYATT

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
58°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 03/17 0%
High 58° / Low 28°
Clear
Clear
Monday 03/18 10%
High 51° / Low 28°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 03/19 10%
High 53° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.