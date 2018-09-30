Logo


FORMER WKU PROFESSOR PLEADS GUILTY TO DEFRAUDING THE UNIVERSITY

09/30/2018

A Bowling Green, Kentucky professor has pleaded guilty to defrauding Western Kentucky University, announced United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman.

 

According to a plea agreement, between 2006 and October 2017, Matthew Dettman devised a scheme to defraud Western Kentucky University by diverting concrete and soil test payments from WKU’s Engineering Department for his own personal use. The diverted payments, furthered by interstate wire transfers, resulted in a loss of $236,000 to WKU.

 

Dettman, 52, pleaded guilty before United States District Court Judge Greg N. Stivers. The former professor faces a maximum 20 years of imprisonment, a combined maximum fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release. As part of the plea agreement, Dettman will be required to pay restitution in the amount of $236,000 to Western Kentucky University.

 

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David Weiser and Joshua Judd, and investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

