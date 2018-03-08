Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FORT CAMPBELL SOLDIER DIES IN TRAINING ACCIDENT

on 08/03/2018 |

Fort Campbell soldier dies in training accident

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Officials at Fort Campbell say a soldier has died in a training accident.

The Army base along the Tennessee-Kentucky border says in a news release the 101st Airborne Division was conducting routine training at the time of Wednesday’s accident.

The statement says the soldier was pronounced dead at a hospital on the base. The soldier’s name was not immediately released pending notification of relatives.

No one else was injured in the accident, which remains under investigation.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FORT CAMPBELL SOLDIER DIES IN TRAINING ACCIDENT”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

ADAM LEE FROGGETT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
88°
Clear
Clear
Friday 08/03 0%
High 89° / Low 66°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 08/04 20%
High 91° / Low 69°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 08/05 50%
High 89° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.