FORT CAMPBELL SOLDIERS TO RETURN HOME

on 03/05/2019 |

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) – Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division are continuing to return home from Afghanistan after nine-month deployments.

Fort Campbell says in a statement that two welcome home ceremonies for about 500 soldiers are planned this week at the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The first on March 5 will welcome soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade and 52nd Ordnance Group. The second on March 9 will welcome soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.

The Army says the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade provided aviation support to U.S., coalition and Afghan forces.

