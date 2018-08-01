Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FOUNDATION FOR A HEALTHY KENTUCKY POLL SHOWS SUPPPORT FOR INCREASING THE STATE’S CIGARETTE TAX

on 01/08/2018 |

Could increasing the cigarette tax by one dollar save lives and improve Kentucky’s budget woes? That’s what the majority of Kentucky voters say in a new poll from Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. When learning about the specific revenue and health benefits of a dollar-per-pack increase in the cigarette tax, seven out of ten voters polled said they were in favor. Tonya Chang with the American Heart Association in Kentucky says the increase will lower smoking rates, especially among pregnant woman and youth smokers who are most susceptible to tax increases.

      Tonya Chang-AHA

It’s estimated that a cigarette tax increase of one dollar would raise about 250 million dollars a year and prevent some 20-thousand kids from picking up the habit. Kentucky has the second highest smoking rate in the country and is ranked 43rd among states for tobacco tax rates.

An increased cigarette tax also could help reduce health-care costs associated with tobacco use, which Chang says are nearly two billion dollars a year in Kentucky.

      Tonya Chaang-AHA

Chang notes that support for the increase was across all party lines and regions of the state. The poll found a majority favored the increase as the best way to address the state’s 150 million-dollar budget deficit, as opposed to increasing the sales tax or applying the sales tax to groceries and other currently non-taxed services.

 

 

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FOUNDATION FOR A HEALTHY KENTUCKY POLL SHOWS SUPPPORT FOR INCREASING THE STATE’S CIGARETTE TAX”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 

 

LINDA HAYES

 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:04 PM CST on January 08, 2018
Expires:
9:00 PM CST on January 08, 2018
Fog
Currently
36°
Fog
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/08 30%
High 39° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Fog
Tuesday 01/09 20%
High 46° / Low 42°
Fog
Overcast
Wednesday 01/10 20%
High 60° / Low 53°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.