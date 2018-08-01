FOUNDATION FOR A HEALTHY KENTUCKY POLL SHOWS SUPPPORT FOR INCREASING THE STATE’S CIGARETTE TAX

on 01/08/2018 |

Could increasing the cigarette tax by one dollar save lives and improve Kentucky’s budget woes? That’s what the majority of Kentucky voters say in a new poll from Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. When learning about the specific revenue and health benefits of a dollar-per-pack increase in the cigarette tax, seven out of ten voters polled said they were in favor. Tonya Chang with the American Heart Association in Kentucky says the increase will lower smoking rates, especially among pregnant woman and youth smokers who are most susceptible to tax increases.

It’s estimated that a cigarette tax increase of one dollar would raise about 250 million dollars a year and prevent some 20-thousand kids from picking up the habit. Kentucky has the second highest smoking rate in the country and is ranked 43rd among states for tobacco tax rates.

An increased cigarette tax also could help reduce health-care costs associated with tobacco use, which Chang says are nearly two billion dollars a year in Kentucky.

Chang notes that support for the increase was across all party lines and regions of the state. The poll found a majority favored the increase as the best way to address the state’s 150 million-dollar budget deficit, as opposed to increasing the sales tax or applying the sales tax to groceries and other currently non-taxed services.