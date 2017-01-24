FOUR DAYS, TWO SHOOTINGS AND MULTIPLE ARREST

In early February of last year a dispute between a woman, her then boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend resulted in gunfire, leaving Anthony Wood of Glasgow with a gunshot wound to the chest. Terrell Johnson was charged with the shooting.

Just three days later, 911 Dispatch received several calls reporting two vehicles traveling down Columbia Avenue, exchanging gunfire. Glasgow Police immediately responded, but both drivers had already fled the area. In immediate proximity of the shootings, Glasgow High School, Middle School and Highland Elementary were all put in soft lockdown mode until the entire situation could be completely assessed.

Mary Ash and Anthony Wood were arrested in connection with the shooting, along with Jaleel Wood. The trio was initially charged with counts including Attempted Murder and Wanton Endangerment.

While the charges against Ash were ultimately dropped, both Anthony and Jaleel Wood had their final sentencing yesterday in Barren Circuit Court. The Attempted Murder Charges were dismissed, as part of the plea agreements, for both Anthony Wood and Jaleel Wood and each were sentenced to five years on charges, all to run concurrent.

Kathryn Thomas asked the court to grant probation on the remainder of Anthony’s sentence, pointing out that when it comes to his co-defendants in the case, charges were dismissed against one and the other received probation. The Commonwealth noted that while on bond for these charges, Anthony received an additional drug charge. Ultimately he was sentenced to five years for the shooting and one year for Possession of A Controlled Substance, for a total of six years. Probation was denied, as of now, but after serving a percentage of his sentence he will be eligible for parole.