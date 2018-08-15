Logo


FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ON HAPPY VALLEY ROAD

on 08/15/2018

The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road on Tuesday, August 14 for a vehicle that had an expired registration plate and leads to the arrest of four people being arrested on drug charges.  During the stop officers received consent to a search of the vehicle and located Marijuana, digital scales, glass pipe , Methamphetamine inside of the vehicle.

 Bruce Carter Doll Jr., (age 28) of Cave City Ky., was arrested and charged with No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, Driving On DUI Suspended License-1st Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Marijuana.

 

 Clifford Shofner (age 44) of Clarkson Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Marijuana, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Carrying A Concealed Weapon.

Shelby Horton (age 22) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

 

 

Savannah Scott (age 18) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

