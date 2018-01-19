Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FRANCES A BROWN

on 01/19/2018 |

Frances A. Brown, age 96, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at her granddaughter’s residence in Louisville, KY. She was a Homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Horse Cave.

She was the daughter of the late Daniel Carpenter and Ida Belle Herndon-Rogers Carpenter and wife of the late William Wilford Brown.

She is survived by three daughters, Wilma  Jean Williams, Louisville, KY, Gail Hall and husband John, Louisville, KY, Ruth Brown, Munfordville, KY; six sons, Cecil Brown and wife Evelyn, Louisville, KY, James Brown, Louisville, KY, Kelton Brown and wife Latetta, Louisville, KY, Arthur Lee Brown, Horse Cave, KY, Dennis Brown, Louisville, KY, David Brown, Horse Cave, KY; daughter-in-law, Sheila Brown, Louisville, KY; son-in-law, Roscoe Howard, Munfordville, KY; 32 grandchildren, host of great grandchildren, host of great great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Danny Brown and a daughter Janice Faye Howard.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.  Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Dana Rollins and Rev. K.T. Ford officiating. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery Guthrie Street, Horse Cave, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FRANCES A BROWN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

RODNEY POPP

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
36°
Clear
Clear
Friday 01/19 0%
High 43° / Low 31°
Clear
Overcast
Saturday 01/20 10%
High 45° / Low 39°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Sunday 01/21 40%
High 55° / Low 46°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.