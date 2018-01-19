on 01/19/2018 |

Frances A. Brown, age 96, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at her granddaughter’s residence in Louisville, KY. She was a Homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Horse Cave.

She was the daughter of the late Daniel Carpenter and Ida Belle Herndon-Rogers Carpenter and wife of the late William Wilford Brown.

She is survived by three daughters, Wilma Jean Williams, Louisville, KY, Gail Hall and husband John, Louisville, KY, Ruth Brown, Munfordville, KY; six sons, Cecil Brown and wife Evelyn, Louisville, KY, James Brown, Louisville, KY, Kelton Brown and wife Latetta, Louisville, KY, Arthur Lee Brown, Horse Cave, KY, Dennis Brown, Louisville, KY, David Brown, Horse Cave, KY; daughter-in-law, Sheila Brown, Louisville, KY; son-in-law, Roscoe Howard, Munfordville, KY; 32 grandchildren, host of great grandchildren, host of great great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Danny Brown and a daughter Janice Faye Howard.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Dana Rollins and Rev. K.T. Ford officiating. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery Guthrie Street, Horse Cave, KY.