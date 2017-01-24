Frances A. McInteer, age 94, of Uno, KY, passed away on her birthday, Saturday, January 21, 2017, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a Hiseville native, a longtime member of The Church of Christ, a homemaker, loved flowers,, her children and grandchildren, puppies and kittens, and was an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter D. Hatcher and Susie Edwards Hatcher; her husband, Robert Moore McInteer on September 08, 1980; son-in-law, Kenneth Beard; one brother, Terrell Edwards Hatcher; and an infant grandson, Charles Anthony Beard.

She is survived by one son, John R. McInteer (Neysa), of Uno, KY; two daughters, Jane Beard, Glasgow, KY and Agnes Leber (Terry), Glasgow, KY; eight grandchildren, Andy Beard, Plano, Texas; Jeff Beard (Hilary), Bethpage, TN; Robin Creek (Brian), Powell, OH; Jonathon Leber (Christi), Danville, KY; Jason Leber (Rachel), Johnson City, TN; Terra Osorio (Victor), LaGrange, KY; Andrea Greene (Chris), Scottsville; KY; Jessica Woodward (Erik), Smiths Grove, KY; twenty one great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2017, in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Wednesday, 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM.