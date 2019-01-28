on 01/28/2019 |

Frances Dean, age 78, of Horse Cave, passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at The Medical Center at Caverna. She was a native of Hart County and attended services at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Mitchell Jones; parents, Lewis Virgil Karnes & Gracie Cross; and one son, Ray Lewis Jones.

She is survived by her husband of over 30 years, E. P. Dean; one son, Billy Jones (Kathy) of Jacksonville, Florida; one daughter, Tonya Russell (Mark) of Horse Cave; four half sisters, Paula Burns (John) of Potomac, IL, Janice Simsons, Darlene Weldon, of Hoopestown IL, and Janice Hoke of Georgetown, IL; two half brothers, Steve Cross of Hoopestown, IL and Ray Cross, Paxton, IL; four granddaughters, three great-grandsons, three great-granddaughters and very special friends, Mary Hodges and Jane & Jimmy Hurt..

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Whickerville Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Wednesday, the 30th, from 2-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service