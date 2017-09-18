Logo


FRANCES ELLEN DENNISON

on 09/18/2017 |

Frances Ellen Dennison, age 85, of Horse Cave, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 17, 2017.  She was a native of Hart County and a member of Basil Chapel United Baptist Church.  She enjoyed quilting, cooking, canning, gardening and doing genelogy research.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Dennison; her parents, Malcolm E. Renick, Sr. and Susie Ellen Simmons Renick; one brother, Hershel Renick; five sisters, Maxine Graham, Lou Ellen England, Virginia Marrow, Joyce Toney & Mary Renick; and one grandson, Jonathan Dennison.

She is survived by two sons, Dannie Dennison and wife, Judith, of Cave City; Gerry Dennison and wife, Sue, of Glasgow; four grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, 15 step-great grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Malcolm E. “Zeke” Renick, Jr. and Emogene Wright; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 1-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com

