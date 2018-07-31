Logo


FRANCES JOYCE SIZEMORE

07/31/2018

Frances Joyce Sizemore, 69, of Indianapolis, IN died Sunday, July 29, 2018. She was the daughter of the late James Ernest Gravens and Lavetric Kathleen Wood Gravens of Whiteland, IN who survives. Joyce was a former secretary for Indiana Bell Telephone and owner/operator of S&S Printing. She was a member of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her ex-husband David Sizemore; 3 daughters Traci Vallance and Brandi Sizemore of Indianapolis and Becky Lewis (Kenny) of Manchester, KY; 3 grandchildren Halli Alford, Cameron and Madyson Lewis; 2 brothers John Gravens of Greenwood, IN and Jimmy Gravens of Spearsville, IN and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2pm Saturday, August 4th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 until 8:00 at A. F. Crow & Son.

