Frances McDowell, 93 formerly of Bonnieville passed away Tuesday at Daisy Hill Assisted Living in Versailles.

Mrs. McDowell was born on August 13, 1923 in Hart County to the late Ira Corder & Flora Burns Corder.

She was a retired postal clerk with the Bonnieville Post Office and a longtime member of the Bonnieville Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter-Beverly Dunn & hus. Larry of Versailes

One son-Gary McDowell & wife Macy Rae of Munfordville

Three grandchildren-Monica Dunn-Fenech, John McDowell & Stephen McDowell

Five great-grandchildren-Alexandra, Kaitlyn, Payton, Elliette & Samantha

Funeral services for Frances McDowell will be 1:30pm Friday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Routt officiating. Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery at Bonnieville. Visitation will be after 9am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home