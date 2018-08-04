Logo


Frances (Pearson) Jones

on 04/08/2018

Frances (Pearson) Jones age 83, of Fountain Run, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. She was born in Allen County, KY January 24, 1935, daughter of the late James Emerson and Lola Mae (Hill) Pearson. She married Wendell B. Jones October 9, 1953, who preceded her in death June 17, 1981. Other than her parents and husband, Wendell, she is preceded in death by brothers, Richard & Robert Pearson, 5 half-brothers, Vernon, Virgil, Carl, Orville & Bill Pearson & 2 half-sisters, Ruby Freeman & Lorene Howard.

She had worked at Austin Tracy School Cafeteria, Handmachers, and Farmer & Homemaker and was a member of the Tracy United Methodist Church.

Her survivors include; daughter & son-in-law, Kathy & Eddie Pedigo of Temple Hill, son, Wendell Keith Jones of Fountain Run, 2 grandchildren, Candace (Pedigo) Richardson & husband Adam & Casey Pedigo & wife Sabrina, 5 great-grandchildren, Mason, Kaylee & Caden Richardson & Sydney & Sawyer Pedigo & 4 sister-in-law, Wanda & Rachel Pearson of Scottsville, Lorene Pearson of GA & Frances Elizabeth Jones of Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the Fountain Run Funeral Home, Bro. Dewey Aaron will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Home Cemetery. Eddie & Casey Pedigo, Adam Richardson, Daryl Mutter, Harold Robinson & Desper Cochran will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will Monday 4 – 8 PM & Tuesday 8 AM until service time at 2 PM at the Fountain Run Funeral Home.
Donations suggested to Pleasant Home Cemetery.

