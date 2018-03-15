Logo


FRANCES RUTHERFORD

on 03/15/2018 |

Frances Rutherford, age 91, of Horse Cave, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a native of Barren County and long-time member and Sunday School teacher at Horse Cave Baptist Church.  She was co-owner/operator of Shorty’s T.V. and enjoyed cooking for her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd “Shorty” Rutherford; her parents, David and Ethel Jamison Reynolds; two brothers, George and Edward Reynolds; and two sisters, Ann Cannon and Elizabeth Herron.

She is survived by three children, Stanley Rutherford & wife, Pat, of Chandler, TX, Linda Conver & husband, Leigh, of Louisville & David Rutherford & wife, Wanda, of Cave City; six grandchildren, Heather Mensch, Samuel Conver, Beth Taylor, Jon Conver, Leslie Brockelsby and Graham Rutherford; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clint Reynolds & wife, Margie, of Bowling Green & Charles Reynolds & wife, Jean, Cave City.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Horse Cave Baptist Church under the direction of Winn Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, Park City.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service at Horse Cave Baptist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Horse Cave Baptist Church or Gideons International

