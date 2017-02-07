Frances Vincent-Proffitt (UPDATED)

Frances Vincent-Proffitt 90 of Glasgow, died Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Edmonson Nursing Center in Brownsville. She was born at Mammoth Cave, KY the daughter of Vedie and Lora McDaniel Pullen. She was a volunteer for 20 years with T. J. Samson Auxiliary and a member of Shady Grove Church of Christ.

She is survived by 1 son, former KY State Police Sgt. Tyler Michael “Mike” Vincent (Phyllis) of Brownsville; 3 daughters, Marjorie Miller (Murrell), Kathy Cox (Dennis) and Janice Cole (Reid) all of Glasgow; 10 grandchildren, Pam Smith (Jimmy), Angie Basham (Timmy), Missy Botts (Jeff), Chris Claywell, Jenny Cox, Amy Claywell, Amanda Vincent, Curtis Vincent (Erin), Steven Vincent (Brittany) and Spencer Allen; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 brother Rodney Pullen of Park City and 1 sister Joan Stumph of Cave City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gillis Vincent.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday.