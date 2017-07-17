on 07/17/2017 |

Franchelle Reagan Richardson of Glasgow died Sunday, July 16, 2017 at her home. Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Jim and Opal (McReynolds) Reagan. Franchelle was a Glasgow High School graduate, a former employee of Eaton/Dana Corporation, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Steve (Tammy) Richardson and Tim (Michele) Richardson; five grandchildren: Amanda (Amos) Ballard, Sara Reagan Richardson, Cody Mitchel Richardson, Jacob Reagan Richardson and Alex Daniel Richardson and one great-grandchild, Ava Ruth Ballard. All are Glasgow residents. She was preceded in death by a son, Randy Richardson.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Wednesday, July 19th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to your favorite charity.