Francis Geraldine Denny 74 of Glasgow, died Sunday, March 4, 2018 at her residence. Funeral arrangements for Francis Geraldine Denny are incomplete but are under the direction of the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home.
FRANCIS GERALDINE DENNY
