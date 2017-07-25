on 07/25/2017 |

Francis Pearl Harvey, 79, Cave City, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 in Horse Cave. She was born April 14, 1938 in Hart County to the late Roy and Annie Mae Minor Gossett and was the widow of Edward Harvey. She was retired from the Mammoth Cave Garment Co. and was a member of Servant Valley Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Ricky Harvey, Horse Cave; a daughter, Rebecca Coffey (Johnny), Edmonton; grandchildren, Beverly Hayes, Doug Coffey, Jason Harvey; great-grandchildren, Santanna Martin, Taylor Coffey, Tessa Hayes; a brother Roy Steven Gossett (Mary); sisters, Wanda Harper, Glasgow, Brenda Johnson (Lee Warren), Sue Marcum (Larry), Trisha Ray (Mike), Doris McKinney (Terry); Janice Butler (Donald).

She was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Waddell; brothers, Raymond Gossett, Thurman “Buck” Gossett, Randell Gossett, Dale Gossett and a half brother, Carroll Gossett.

Funeral services with Otis Sturgeon officiating will be at 1 PM Friday, July 28th at Servant Valley Baptist Church with burial in Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel will be Thursday from 9 AM to 8 PM and at the church Friday from 9AM until time of service.