on 03/15/2019 |

0 Shares

On March 13, 2019, Frank “Bim” A. B. Brendel, Jr., loving husband to Patricia “Pat” Brendel and devoted father to five children, departed from this earthly life to take up residence in Heaven. “Bim” was born on Sunday, September 27, 1936, to Frank and Marian Brendel, Sr. in Canton, Ohio.

He graduated from Marietta College. In 1961, Pat and Bim moved the family to Burkesville, Kentucky from Canton, Ohio, to operate Hendricks Creek Fishing Camp, Inc. Over the course of the 65 years of ownership, Bim built a legacy on the waters of Dale Hollow Lake. In building this legacy, Bim obtained his pilot’s license so the trips between the business office in Canton, OH, and the dock would take less time away from his family. He would “buzz” the dock and we would know that Dad would be home soon. As the resort grew, more and more people would purchase houseboats and need somewhere to moor them. These houseboat owners became like family. During the summer months, we would join them on the “peninsula” to have a meal and fun. Bim and Pat would cook barbecued pork chops or chicken.

On July 4th weekend, Bim would harness two boats together, decorate them for Christmas, and head down the lake. With Christmas music blaring from the stereo, it’s the best Christmas in July party ever thrown. A more fun-loving and playful father couldn’t be had. God took a wonderful and amazing man away from us too soon, but God’s timing isn’t ours. Our hearts are sad, but Heaven gained a truly remarkable man. Bim had a heart for loving and helping others. He was willing to give the shirt off his back. He was a compassionate, awesome storyteller (especially the story of how he met his beautiful wife, Pat). He was intelligent and shared his wisdom in his lectures to his kids. He loved to make funny faces with anyone who would join him in that endeavor. His shoes will be hard to fill, and the legacy he left those who knew him, will be a blessing.

Bim was preceded in death by his father Frank, his mother Marian, and his brother Alexander.

He is survived by his wife Pat, his five children, Patty Brendel, Charlette Bellew (Ross), Lillian Rebstock (Duain), Frances Fields, and Frank Brendel, III (Brandi). Bim is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Calling Hours: Friday, March 15th 2:00 pm – Open Visitation at Norris-New Funeral Home. (601 North Main St., Burkesville, KY) Saturday, March 16th – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm – Open Visitation at Burkesville Baptist Church – 372 North Main St., Burkesville, KY. (12:00 pm – 1:00 pm – Family Time) Funeral: Saturday, March 16th – 1:00 pm – Burkesville Baptist Church. Graveside Service and Burial at Scott’s Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Meal following Graveside Service at Burkesville Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall, all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Dale Hollow Lake Marina Association. Funds will be divided between the Scholarship Program and the Eagle Cam. “Bim” was instrumental in initiating this organization years ago. Recently revived, the Association has given scholarships to one Senior from each County that touches Dale Hollow Lake the past four years in the amount of $500. An Eagle Cam was also installed and now has two cameras and a sound unit for our viewing pleasure. Please make a notation in lower left corner – Bim Brendel Memorial and make payable to: Dale Hollow Lake Marina Association. Mail to: Dale Hollow Lake Marina Association Attn: Bim Brendel Memorial 5274 Bradford Hicks Dr. Livingston, TN 38570 We have reserved accommodations for those of you coming from out of town that need housing. Please contact Patty Brendel for information. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.