Frank Clifton Bradshaw, 85, of Austin, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017. The Barren County native was the son of the late Moss C. Bradshaw and Julie Clarine Woodson Bradshaw.

Mr. Bradshaw started farming with John Deere tractors when he was a teenager and continued until recently. He enjoyed horses, getting his first pony when he was 11 years old.

Survivors include his wife Rebecca Smith Bradshaw; one daughter Janie Clarine Hurley and husband Shannon of Park City; two sons Frank Clifton Bradshaw Jr. and Don Pierce Bradshaw of Austin; 3 grandchildren Clifton Dale Hurley, Rebecca Ann Hurley and Frank Clifton Bradshaw III. He was preceded in death by a grandson.

There will be a private visitation, service and burial for the family. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.