Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FRANK G DENTON

on 01/01/2018 |

Frank D. Denton, 79, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 31st, at his residence in Monroe County, KY.

Frank was born in Moss, TN on August 12, 1938, son of the late Verda Lou (Rhoton) and Willie Overton Denton. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by 10 siblings. He married Mary Ziggler June 30, 1955 at the Monroe County Courthouse in Tompkinsville. He was a assembly worker for Richardson Rubber Co.

Frank is survived by, his wife Mary Ziggler Denton of Tompkinsville, six daughters, Vickie Murphy, of Tompkinsville, KY; Vonda Kay Dodson, of Indiana; Teresa Lynn Gibson, of Indiana; Jennifer Bow, of Tompkinsville, KY; Mary Farber, of Bethpage, TN; Rebecca Welch, of Tompkinsville, KY; son,Timothy Eugene Denton, of Tompkinsville, KY; sister, Alma Miles, of Tompkinsville, KY, 17 Grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service at Calvery Christian Church, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Wednesday, January 3rd, with Brother Tim White officiating. Interment at Harlans Cross Roads.

Visitation, Tuesday 5-8 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and Wednesday6 AM until leaving for the church at 10:30 & 11 AM – 1 PM at Calvery Christian Church Edmonton RD Tompkinsville, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FRANK G DENTON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Wind Chill Advisory

Issued:
2:08 PM CST on January 01, 2018
Expires:
12:00 PM CST on January 02, 2018
Clear
Currently
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 01/02 0%
High 24° / Low 13°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 01/03 10%
High 31° / Low 8°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 01/04 0%
High 22° / Low 6°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.