FRANK G DENTON

on 01/01/2018 |

Frank D. Denton, 79, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 31st, at his residence in Monroe County, KY.

Frank was born in Moss, TN on August 12, 1938, son of the late Verda Lou (Rhoton) and Willie Overton Denton. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by 10 siblings. He married Mary Ziggler June 30, 1955 at the Monroe County Courthouse in Tompkinsville. He was a assembly worker for Richardson Rubber Co.

Frank is survived by, his wife Mary Ziggler Denton of Tompkinsville, six daughters, Vickie Murphy, of Tompkinsville, KY; Vonda Kay Dodson, of Indiana; Teresa Lynn Gibson, of Indiana; Jennifer Bow, of Tompkinsville, KY; Mary Farber, of Bethpage, TN; Rebecca Welch, of Tompkinsville, KY; son,Timothy Eugene Denton, of Tompkinsville, KY; sister, Alma Miles, of Tompkinsville, KY, 17 Grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service at Calvery Christian Church, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Wednesday, January 3rd, with Brother Tim White officiating. Interment at Harlans Cross Roads.

Visitation, Tuesday 5-8 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and Wednesday, 6 AM until leaving for the church at 10:30 & 11 AM – 1 PM at Calvery Christian Church Edmonton RD Tompkinsville, KY.