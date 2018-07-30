Logo


FRANK WADE LOVE

on 07/30/2018 |

Frank Wade Love, 61, of Glasgow passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018 at his home. He was born on May 31, 1957 in Warren County to the late James Love, Sr. and Martha Love of Hadley. He was married to Phyllis Love, who survives.

He was a member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and was a truck driver.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Matthew Love of Glasgow;  two daughters, Christina Shaw (Jonathan) of Glasgow and Laura Sexton (Jacob Gibson) of Summer Shade; nine grandchildren, Jared Love, Shelby Love, Isaiah Love, Seth Love, Hunter Sexton, Dylan Shaw, Alyssa Shaw, Colby Love, Ansley Gibson; two brothers, Jimmy Love and Tim Love; one sister, Jeannie Davis and his mother-in-law, Rita Burgin.  Frank was also preceded in death by two sons, Robbie and Josh Love, and his father-in-law, Harley Albritton.  

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Saturday, July 28,  2018

9 am – 2 pm, Sunday, July 29, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, July 29, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

