Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FRANKFORT, KY (AP): ALLEGATIONS PROMPT TALK OF KY HOUSE SPEAKER’S FUTURE

on 11/03/2017 |

GOP-HOOVER ALLEGATIONS
Allegations prompt talk of Kentucky House speaker’s future

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s House Republicans will meet privately to discuss the future of House Speaker Jeff Hoover after the state’s largest newspaper reported that the GOP leader settled a sexual harassment claim by a member of his staff outside of court.

The Courier-Journal reported those allegations Thursday evening based on anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not been able to confirm those details. A spokesman for Hoover did not return calls seeking comment. Others with knowledge of the incident also declined to comment.

The revelation comes as Hoover is trying to muster enough votes in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to pass a bill that would make substantial changes to the state’s public pension system. Republican state Rep. Phil Moffett said the allegation “calls everything into question.”

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FRANKFORT, KY (AP): ALLEGATIONS PROMPT TALK OF KY HOUSE SPEAKER’S FUTURE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 Melinda Payne

 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
69°
Overcast
Overcast
Friday 11/03 20%
High 69° / Low 58°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Saturday 11/04 50%
High 75° / Low 64°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 11/05 20%
High 77° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.