FRANKFORT, KY (AP): ALLEGATIONS PROMPT TALK OF KY HOUSE SPEAKER’S FUTURE

11/03/2017

GOP-HOOVER ALLEGATIONS

Allegations prompt talk of Kentucky House speaker’s future

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s House Republicans will meet privately to discuss the future of House Speaker Jeff Hoover after the state’s largest newspaper reported that the GOP leader settled a sexual harassment claim by a member of his staff outside of court.

The Courier-Journal reported those allegations Thursday evening based on anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not been able to confirm those details. A spokesman for Hoover did not return calls seeking comment. Others with knowledge of the incident also declined to comment.

The revelation comes as Hoover is trying to muster enough votes in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to pass a bill that would make substantial changes to the state’s public pension system. Republican state Rep. Phil Moffett said the allegation “calls everything into question.”