Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FRANKFORT(KT)- 4PM TODAY IS THE DEADLINE TO FILE TO BE A CANDIDATE IN THE 2018 ELECTIONS

on 01/30/2018 |

Candidates have until 4 p.m. at either the Secretary of State’s office closes or at county clerk’s offices throughout the state for those seeking local offices.

The 2018 ballot will feature Kentucky’s six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives as well as many State House seats and even numbered districts in the State Senate.  The judicial slate includes the Kentucky Supreme Court’s third district, Kentucky’s district judges and all commonwealth’s attorneys and Circuit Court clerks.  Those file papers at the Secretary of State’s office.

On the local level, all county officers will be up for election along with city legislative bodies and mayors of some cities.  They file with their local county clerk.

“The 2018 election cycle is what’s known in Kentucky as a county election year, so it will feature thousands of candidates,” said Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, Kentucky’s chief elections official. “We’ve launched online voter registration and made military voting easier with the use of technology, so it’s natural that we tackle making the filing process simpler for candidates with a new filing portal online.”

It allows potential candidates to fill out much of the required paperwork online. At the end of the process, they may save and print a PDF of the required documents for filing with the appropriate filing official. Kentucky law does not currently allow candidates to submit filings electronically.

Today’s deadline does not apply to those who file as Independent candidates, according to Grimes.  They must file a statement of candidacy by April 2, she said.

Write-in candidates have until Oct. 26 to file a declaration of candidacy.  Write-in votes will only be counted for those who file the declaration.

Taken, in part, from an article written By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today

FRANKFORT, Ky.  (KT)

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FRANKFORT(KT)- 4PM TODAY IS THE DEADLINE TO FILE TO BE A CANDIDATE IN THE 2018 ELECTIONS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

FRANCES JONES

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
26°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 01/30 0%
High 37° / Low 24°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 01/31 0%
High 53° / Low 44°
Clear
Rain
Thursday 02/01 90%
High 48° / Low 19°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 01

Glasgow vs. Casey County Basketball (Girls)

February 1 @ 6:00 PM
Thu 01

Caverna @ Cumberland County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 1 @ 6:00 PM
Fri 02

Metcalfe County vs. Caverna Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 2 @ 5:30 PM
Fri 02

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene Youth Lock-In

February 2 @ 5:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Fri 02

Barren County vs. Hart County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 2 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.