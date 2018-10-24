on 10/24/2018 |

Frankie Ashley, age 80, of Brownsville departed this life on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on December 24, 1937 to the late Bert and Jewel Stewart Ashley. He was married to Sharon Kay Ashley, who preceded him in death.

Frankie retired from Eaton Corporation as a machinist. He was a member of Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church, Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM and the Chief Union Steward. Frankie was well known for his accomplishments in trap-shooting, and being the pitcher of the Southern Kentucky American Legion Junior Baseball team that won numerous state championships.

He leaves to honor his memory– three sons, Lee Ashley of Bee Spring, Jeff Ashley of Bee Spring and Shane Ashley of Brownsville; one step daughter, Jennifer Rumsey (Gabriel) of Bowling Green; one grandson, Jasper Ashley; three step grandchildren, Rob Hogan, Gabbie Rumsey and Lily Branstetter and three brothers, Michael Ashley (Ruth Ann) of Mayfield; Minor Ashley of Sweeden and Timmy Ashley of Mammoth Cave. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings and one son, Jerry Ashley.

Graveside services for Frankie Ashley will be at 11 am, Friday, October 26, 2018 at Sweeden Church Cemetery with Interment will be in Sweeden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3PM to 8PM Thursday, October 25, 2018 and from 9AM to 10:30 am, Friday, October 26, 2018 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel