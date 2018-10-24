Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FRANKIE ASHLEY

on 10/24/2018 |

Frankie Ashley, age 80, of Brownsville departed this life on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.  The Edmonson County native was born on December 24, 1937 to the late Bert and Jewel Stewart Ashley.  He was married to Sharon Kay Ashley, who preceded him in death. 

Frankie retired from Eaton Corporation as a machinist.  He was a member of Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church, Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM and the Chief Union Steward.  Frankie was well known for his accomplishments in trap-shooting, and being the pitcher of the Southern Kentucky American Legion Junior Baseball team that won numerous state championships. 

He leaves to honor his memory– three sons, Lee Ashley of Bee Spring, Jeff Ashley of Bee Spring and Shane Ashley of Brownsville; one step daughter, Jennifer Rumsey (Gabriel) of Bowling Green; one grandson, Jasper Ashley; three step grandchildren, Rob Hogan, Gabbie Rumsey and Lily Branstetter and three brothers, Michael Ashley (Ruth Ann) of Mayfield; Minor Ashley of Sweeden and Timmy Ashley of Mammoth Cave.  In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings and one son, Jerry Ashley. 

Graveside services for Frankie Ashley will be at 11 am, Friday, October 26, 2018 at Sweeden Church Cemetery with Interment will be in Sweeden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3PM to 8PM Thursday, October 25, 2018 and from 9AM to 10:30 am, Friday, October 26, 2018 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FRANKIE ASHLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

LORENE TAYLOR

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
50°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 10/24 0%
High 62° / Low 41°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Thursday 10/25 0%
High 62° / Low 47°
Overcast
Rain
Friday 10/26 90%
High 54° / Low 45°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.