FRANKIE CARL WALTERS

on 01/25/2018 |

Frankie Carl Walters, age 53, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY. He was formerly employed by Dana Corporation and a member of Fairview Church of Christ. He was an avid hunter, golfer and enjoyed drag racing. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was the son of the late Carl Leon Walters and Ellen Medeiros Stinson and husband Charles Leonard of Horse Cave, KY

He is survived by his wife, Teresita “Teres” Walters; mother and step father, Ellen and Charles Leonard Stinson; one daughter, Sharlee Walters, Horse Cave, KY; two sons, Spencer Walters and wife Ann, Horse Cave, KY, Austin Walters, Horse Cave, KY; one brother, Scott Walters and wife Alena, Munfordville, KY; one step brother,Todd Stinson and wife Kay, Whitehouse, TN; one step sister, Traci Briggs and husband Jimmy, Cave City, KY; four aunts, Betty Forbis, Bowling Green, KY, Patricia Woody, Boca Raton, FL, Justine Butler, Louisville, KY, Sharon Kay Dennison, Horse Cave, KY; one uncle, Ray Ward, Portland, TN; step mother, Valery Walters, Cave City, KY; two special friends, W. T. and Wanda Long, Horse Cave, KY.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM CT, Saturday, January 27, 2018 and from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM CT, Sunday, January 28, 2018.  Funeral service will be at Brooks Funeral Home at 2:00 PM CT, Sunday, January 28, 2018 with Bro. Curtis Slinker officiating. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.

 

Memorial contributions can be made to ARK or Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.

