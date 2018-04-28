Logo


Frankie Mae Furlong

on 04/28/2018

Frankie Mae Furlong, 91, of Glasgow, died Friday, April 27, 2018 at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.  Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Fred Julian Ritter, Sr. and Grace Lee Britt Ritter.  Her husband was the late Ralph Furlong.  Mrs. Furlong was retired from Mallory’s and had been an employee of Kentucky Pants Co., but most important to her was being a homemaker and farming on the family farm.  She was a member of the Grider Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include 3 children, Linda Dowell and husband Bobby of St. Louis, MO, Evelyn Jones of Glasgow and Mike Furlong and wife Sue of Glasgow.  Twelve grandchildren and twenty-nine great grandchildren also survive.  In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, William Dean “Billy” Furlong.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 1st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday from 12:00 until 8:00 and Tuesday morning until time for the service.

 

