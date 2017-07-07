Logo


FRANKIE “POPPA FRANKIE” WILMOTH

on 07/07/2017 |
Obituaries

Frankie “Poppa Frankie” Wilmoth, age 65 of Gallatin, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017.

Mr. Wilmoth served in the Tennessee National Guard from 1971 -1976, stationed in Cookville, TN as a truck driver, sharp shooter, with a rifleman’s badge.  He retired from General Electric after over 20 years of service.  He was a very active volunteer for Gallatin Church of God of Prophecy.  Hobbies included hunting, fishing, mowing, playing with his grandson, and talking on the phone.

Mr. Wilmoth was born August 29, 1951 in Clay County, TN, to the late Aaron Wilmoth and Aline Cross Wilmoth.  He is survived by wife of 45 years, Linda Curtis Wilmoth of Gallatin; son, Chris Wilmoth (Amanda) of Gallatin; brother, Jimmie Wilmoth (Wanda) of Hendersonville; sister, Margie Wilmoth of Lafayette; and 1 grandchild, Maddox Graves.

Funeral Service will be Sunday, July 9th at Yokley and Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY, at 3:00 p.m, with Bro. Windell Moore officiating.  Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery.Visitation will be Saturday, July 8th from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Family Heritage Funeral Home in Gallatin, TN, and Sunday, July 9th at Yokley and Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m.

Terry Browning, Wayne Boone, Kevin Asberry, Joshua Watson, Andy Tucker, and Lance Snyder will be serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Zach Chambers, Randy Evans, the Hermitage Springs Class of 1970, and his nieces and nephews.

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.