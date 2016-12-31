FRANKLIN CIRCUIT COURT JUDGEMENT RETURNS FUNDS TO NEARLY 200 KY SCHOOLS

The Franklin Circuit Court has approved an agreed judgment to return funds from the defunct Kentucky School Board Insurance Trust (KSBIT) to nearly 200 Kentucky schools, colleges and education groups and to the Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Services Association (KLCIS).

Under the terms of the settlement negotiated by Department of Insurance Commissioner Brian Maynard, who serves as court-appointed rehabilitator, $1 million will be returned immediately to schools and another $1 million will be returned immediately to KLCIS.

KSBIT’s member schools and KLCIS were severely impacted by KSBIT’s failure in 2013. Member schools were assessed nearly $50 million to make up for KSBIT’s shortfall, while KLCIS lost millions of dollars it had infused into KSBIT after taking over administration of the struggling insurer in 2009.

Each of the 193 schools that were assessed as part of KSBIT’s failure will receive an amount proportional to the assessment each paid as KSBIT members. Schools and KLCIS stand to receive additional payments in the future if funds are available.

The agreed judgment concerns surplus notes provided to KSBIT in 2009. KLCIS provided the backing for the notes, infusing $8 million into the insurance trust that provided workers’ compensation and property and liability insurance to KSBIT’s member schools. KSBIT’s failure kept the trust from repaying KLCIS on the notes.

Schools and KLCIS can expect to receive payments from the agreement within the next few weeks.