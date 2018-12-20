on 12/20/2018 |

Franklin Harold Butler, 49, of the Finney community of Barren County, died Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at his home. Born in Glasgow he was the son of the late William “Bill” and Joyce Young Butler. Harold was a farmer and an equipment operator for Daniel Bledsoe Excavating. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and family and his hobbies from fishing, hunting and golf to horseshoes, corn hole, pool, dominos, poker and marbles. He was a big hearted, loving and great Dad, who always thought the world of all the kids in the family. Harold would always say, “If you don’t have family and friends, you don’t have nothing.”

He is survived by his son, Corey Butler (Candice) of Smiths Grove; granddaughter Kinsley Butler; a brother Daryl Butler (Tracie) of Glasgow; nieces and nephews, Nathan Butler (Bridgette), Misty Butler (Bubba) and Caitlyn McLaughlin (Regee) and great nephews Braxton and Caleb. Also surviving are special lifetime friends, Anthony Vernon, Tom Boss, Chris Holman and Doug Hawks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Serita Butler.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Henderson Cemetery at Finney. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am until time for the service.