FRECC SENDS LINEMEN TO GA TO HELP WITH HURRICANE RESTORATION

10/12/2018

Some of our local energy professionals are assisting our neighbors in other states, once again. Farmers RECC has dispatched six linemen and essential equipment to assist cooperatives in Georgia with power restoration caused by Hurricane Michael.

Farmers RECC has been working closely with the Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives and with other electric cooperatives to coordinate restoration efforts.

Farmers RECC crews were dispatched to Ocmulgee EMC based in Eastman, Georgia, where they will begin to restore power for the members of Ocmulgee EMC. As of the morning of October 11, Ocmulgee EMC staff shared that 95% of their members are without power.

